HYDRAA receives 63 complaints during Prajavani

Hyderabad: HYDRAA received 63 complaints during its Prajavani programme presided over by its commissioner A.V. Ranganath who assured the complainants that their grievances would be investigated and acted upon.

Complainants said old layouts of ventures were being altered illegally, and plots, roads and parks were occupied. Residents accusing encroachers of using the influence of former municipal councillors and ward members to encroach on land.

AV Nagar-2 residents complained of a wall being built on a blocked stormwater passage on Turkayamjal lake, which was leading to flooding in their colony. At Ghatkesar mandal’s Pratap Singaram, residents said 88 plots in a layout were encroached upon.

Complainants alleged that an individual falsely claimed ownership of 6.14 acres using Dharani records. In Boduppal’s Devender Nagar, locals requested HYDRAA to allot for a school playground, a 1,200-square-yard government land which was encroached.