No structure with valid permissions will be demolished: HYDRAA

Telangana
DC Correspondent
20 Oct 2024 11:12 AM GMT
No structure with valid permissions will be demolished: HYDRAA
Hydraa commissioner A.V. Ranganath and Traffic Additional Commissioner Sri P. Vishwaprasad conducted a field inspection, focusing on waterlogging and traffic issues in areas like Lakdikapul and Raj Bhavan.

Hyderabad: The HYDRAA on Sunday assured that all real estate ventures with legally valid permissions have nothing to fear. Rumors have been circulating that HYDRAA will demolish structures near lakes, including those legally permitted by competent authorities. However, these reports are false, the agency clarified.

It further stated that the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has explicitly stated that no structure with valid permissions will be demolished, and HYDRAA has confirmed that it will strictly adhere to this directive.


