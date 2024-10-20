No structure with valid permissions will be demolished: HYDRAA

Hyderabad: The HYDRAA on Sunday assured that all real estate ventures with legally valid permissions have nothing to fear. Rumors have been circulating that HYDRAA will demolish structures near lakes, including those legally permitted by competent authorities. However, these reports are false, the agency clarified.



It further stated that the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has explicitly stated that no structure with valid permissions will be demolished, and HYDRAA has confirmed that it will strictly adhere to this directive.







