HYDRAA Razes Illegal Structures Built in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) launched two major demolition operations on New Year’s Eve, targeting illegal encroachments at Khajaguda and Sainikpuri.

The first operation was conducted at Bhagirathamma Lake, commonly known as Khajaguda Lake, in Nanakramguda. Several structures, including 10 sheds, were demolished for allegedly being built illegally on about 10 acres of land within the lake’s Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zones.

However, residents affected by the demolition alleged unfair treatment and lack of sufficient notice.

Bunny, a local resident, claimed that the land had been under his family for generations. “The land is divided into three parts, belonging to three of my grandfathers, and we are the patta holders. We used to perform agriculture here, but we later rented out the property, and they constructed sheds to live in,” he said.

Bunny further criticised the authorities, stating, “We were given notices at 4 pm yesterday, asking us to vacate within 24 hours. That itself is a small amount of time to begin with, but we were never even given those 24 hours. The demolition started at 08 am today, less than 16 hours later. How is this fair?”

HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath conducted a field inspection at the site last week, after locals lodged complaints about the illegal structures. A joint team, consisting officials from the Serilingampally Revenue Department, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) staff and Cyberabad police oversaw the demolitions.

In a separate operation later in the evening, HYDRAA targeted encroachments on government land at Sainikpuri’s Defence Colony.

HYDRAA officials, speaking to Deccan Chronicle, said the land was designated for development as a public park but had been illegally occupied. Encroachers reportedly built a tall compound wall and began constructing small rooms on the site.

“This land belongs to the government and is meant for public use. Encroachments like these deprive the community of valuable resources,” said a HYDRAA official. The compound wall and the rooms were demolished, and the debris was promptly cleared from the site.

Locals commended HYDRAA’s encroachment removal drive. Chandrashekar, a Defence Colony resident, said “The community needs the park. They raised tall compound walls to not let anyone see inside, and slowly began raising single room houses inside. If HYDRAA didn’t intervene, the land would have been usurped.”