HYDRAA Protects Rs.11 Crore Worth 600-sq. yd Parkland at Gachibowli

Hyderabad: HYDRAA protected two parklands, spread over 600 sq. yds which are valued for more than `11 crore at Gachibowli on Tuesday. The parkland, belonging to Telangana Secretariat Mutually Aided Cooperative Society, was sold to third parties by society members.

Officials said that they received complaints regarding the sale of the 24-acre parkland at the layout. After holding an inquiry, HYDRAA officials raised fencing around the park and erected a board stating the park is protected by HYDRAA.

Authorities also said that they will continue investigating the issue to find out who is behind the sale of the parkland, and will take appropriate action against them.