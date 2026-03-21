Hydraa Protects Government Land worth Rs.3,200 Cr in Serilingampally

Hyderabad: In a decisive action, the Hydraa safeguarded 16 acres of valuable government land worth Rs.3,200 crore at TNGOs Colony in Serilingampally.

Following its special drive to clear encroachments, the Hydraa protected the land allocated for a water body, green belt, and government school with fencing and official sign boards.

The land was originally allocated for multiple public purposes. As per the 2007 HMDA layout, 10 acres were designated as Musi Kunta water body, four acres as green belt area, and two acres for a government school.

However, complaints were received through Prajavani regarding encroachments on this land. Acting swiftly, the Hydraa conducted a detailed ground-level inspection in coordination with the GHMC and Revenue department officials.

Upon confirming the encroachments, the Hydraa took firm action by fencing the entire 16-acre land and installing official boards declaring it as government property, thereby preventing further illegal occupation.

The local residents expressed gratitude to Hydraa Commissioner AV Ranganath for protecting the Musi Kunta, green belt area, and land earmarked for a government school. They also appreciated the prompt response to Prajavani complaints and the effective measures taken to safeguard public assets.