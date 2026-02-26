HYDRAA Protects ₹54-Crore Government Land in Neknampur

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has safeguarded 2,700 square yards of government land worth approximately ₹54 crore in Neknampur, preventing alleged attempts to encroach upon property earmarked for public use.

The land is part of a larger 59.14-acre government parcel in Survey No. 31 of Neknampur village, Gandipet mandal, Rangareddy district. The property was allotted to Secretariat employees in 2002, and a layout was approved in 2007 by the then Hyderabad Urban Development Authority (HUDA). Following plot allocations, residential constructions were completed in the colony.

As per the approved layout, 2,700 square yards were reserved for a park and other public amenities. However, taking advantage of the uneven, hill-like terrain that delayed park development, certain individuals allegedly attempted to convert the designated public space into residential plots.

In a related instance, construction permission was reportedly obtained by showing a plot in Survey No. 22 of the adjacent Venkateswara Colony. However, officials found that construction activity was instead undertaken within the Secretariat Employees’ Colony, including on land reserved for public use. Foundations and pillars had already been laid, and preparations were underway for slab work.

Following a complaint lodged through HYDRAA’s public grievance mechanism by representatives of the colony’s residents’ welfare association, a joint inspection was conducted by HYDRAA officials along with municipal and revenue authorities. The inquiry confirmed the irregularities.

Acting on the directions of HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath, authorities demolished the unauthorised structures on Wednesday. Temporary sheds erected on five additional plots, which were allegedly carved out and sold earlier, were also removed.

HYDRAA subsequently fenced the entire 2,700 square yards and installed boards declaring the land as public space, ensuring its protection from further encroachment.