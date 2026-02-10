 Top
HYDRAA Protects 4 Acres Prime Land in Kondapur

10 Feb 2026 10:47 AM IST

After clearing encroachments, the Hydraa personnel put up fencing to ensure that no one tries to encroach the land


The swift action taken up by the Hydraa helped in protecting four acres of prime land worth Rs.700 crore belonging to Jangameni Kunta in Kondapur on Tuesday. (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: The swift action taken up by the Hydraa helped in protecting four acres of prime land worth Rs.700 crore belonging to Jangameni Kunta in Kondapur on Tuesday.

After clearing encroachments, the Hydraa personnel put up fencing to ensure that no one tries to encroach the land. The Hydraa officials are also exploring the possibility of registering a case against the land grabbers.

On Monday, the Hydraa protected 3,000 square yards of land worth Rs.60 crore at Narsingi crossroads and put fencing covering the entire land.


