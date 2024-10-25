HYDRAA powers: HC notice to chief secretary, others

Hyderabad: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Sreenivas Rao, on Friday issued notices to the government seeking a response within three weeks on ordinance No.4/2024 through which the state government had empowered HYDRAA to exercise powers vested with the GHMC commissioner for protection of public assets.

The notices were issued to the Chief Secretary, secretary, legislative affairs, secretary, law and justice, and the principal secretary of municipal administration. The bench was dealing with a petition filed by Manchireddy Prashanth Kumar Reddy, former corporator of IS Sadan division, seeking suspension of the ordinance.

Inserting Clause 384-B of the GHMC Act, the ordnance specifies that the government can empower any officer or agency to exercise the powers vested with the GHMC for protecting roads, drains, public streets, water bodies, open spaces and public parks and protect them from illegal encroachments.