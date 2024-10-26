HYDRAA Officials Inspect Flood Problems at Lakdikapul

Hyderabad: In a step toward solving long-standing flood issues at Lakdikapul, HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath and traffic additional commissioner P. Vishwaprasad, along with officials of the HMWS&SB, conducted an on-site inspection on Friday.

The team inspected manholes and pipelines from Dwarka Hotel near Telephone Bhavan to Lucky Restaurant along the route to Mehdipatnam. Despite efforts to clear silt from stormwater pipelines, blockages persist due to the severe deterioration of the decades-old pipes and canals.

Officials have decided to replace these damaged pipelines and canals with new ones. Ranganath discussed the plan with the GHMC commissioner Ilambharithi, highlighting the need for a quick solution. The project is set to begin within a week and is expected to be completed in just a few days to minimise traffic disruptions.

Ranganath also plans to inspect 30 other flood-prone areas in the city, aiming to have preventative measures in place by the next monsoon season.

Local residents and shopkeepers expressed their appreciation for Commissioners Ranganath and Vishwaprasad, acknowledging their prompt follow-up on the water logging issues. Many noted that flooding at Lakdikapul Junction has been a problem for over 20 years, with stormwater often flooding their shops during heavy rains.