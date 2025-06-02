 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

HYDRAA Marks Formation Day

Telangana
DC Correspondent
2 Jun 2025 11:38 PM IST

In his address, he urged citizens and officials to unite in pursuing the aspirations and goals that inspired the creation of Telangana. “Telangana was not granted easily.

HYDRAA Marks Formation Day
x
HYDRAA commissioner A. V. Ranganath unfurled the Indian Flag at the HYDRAA police station on Monday, marking Telangana Formation Day.

Hyderabad:HYDRAA commissioner A. V. Ranganath unfurled the Indian Flag at the HYDRAA police station on Monday, marking Telangana Formation Day.

In his address, he urged citizens and officials to unite in pursuing the aspirations and goals that inspired the creation of Telangana. “Telangana was not granted easily.

It was earned through the struggles and sacrifices of many. It is now our responsibility to realise the vision for which the people fought,” he said. The commissioner called on everyone to commit themselves to build a resilient and prosperous Telangana that honours the legacy of its formation movement.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana Formation Day HYDRAA commissioner A. V. Ranganath 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X