HYDRAA Marks Formation Day

Hyderabad:HYDRAA commissioner A. V. Ranganath unfurled the Indian Flag at the HYDRAA police station on Monday, marking Telangana Formation Day.

In his address, he urged citizens and officials to unite in pursuing the aspirations and goals that inspired the creation of Telangana. “Telangana was not granted easily.

It was earned through the struggles and sacrifices of many. It is now our responsibility to realise the vision for which the people fought,” he said. The commissioner called on everyone to commit themselves to build a resilient and prosperous Telangana that honours the legacy of its formation movement.