HYDRAA marks 100 days, chief justifies demolitions

Hyderabad:HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath, on the occasion of the agency marking 100 days since its formation, on Saturday clarified that it would take action against structures which have encroached upon waterbodies and government land, or had obtained permission by fraudulently changing survey numbers.

In a press release, Ranganath stated that HYDRAA would not demolish buildings and structures which have government permission.

The commissioner also stated that after HYDRAA demolished the illegal structures, the responsibility of removing all the debris lay with the builder. Ranganath said that HYDRAA had issued notices to several builders for the purpose. While some had complied, the others were collecting material of value and leaving the rest behind.

HYDRAA said that if the builder did not remove the debris, the agency would clear it but collect the cost from the builder.

With regard to Nizampet’s Errakunta, Ranganath said the builder Sudhakar Reddy has shown Survey No. 134, which was private land, and had built three five-storey buildings in Survey No.s 48 and 49. HYDRAA officials demolished the structures on August 14, and the irrigation department had filed a complaint with the Bachupally police.

He said Sudhakar Reddy was issued notices to remove the debris but he had only removed items which had some commercial value. HYDRAA had called for tenders to remove the debris, and would collect all bills from Sudhakar Reddy.