HYDRAA Launches Yuva Aapda Mitra Programme

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) launched third batch of Yuva Aapda Mitra training programme on Wednesday. A total of 105 youth volunteers from Rangareddy and Hyderabad districts will undergo a week-long training at HYDRAA training centre.

During the inauguration, HYDRAA additional director Varla Papayya urged the volunteers to play a key role in protecting people during natural calamities and provide immediate assistance and coordinate with rescue teams from various government departments.

He encouraged the volunteers to prepare at least ten more people each and assure the community about the support readily available.

Volunteers will undergo training on various rescue techniques and emergency response skills.