Hydraa Launches Toll Free Number To Raise Complaints

Hyderabad:HYDRAA has introduced a toll-free helpline, 1070, to receive public complaints. Citizens can call the toll free number to report issues such as encroachments on lakes, drains, parks, government land parcels, and public spaces.

In a statement, HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath said that the helpline can also be used during natural disasters and emergencies. Citizens can call 1070 to report incidents like fallen trees, floods, and fire accidents.



Along with the toll-free number, HYDRAA has also made three mobile numbers available. For complaints related to government and public property within the ORR limits, people can call or WhatsApp photographs and videos to 8712406899. For emergencies like heavy rain, flooding in colonies, or fire accidents, citizens can call 8712406901 or 9000113667.

HYDRAA Helpline: 1070

Rain, floods, fire: 8712406901 or 9000113667.



Grabbing government and public property within ORR limits: Call or WhatsApp photographs and videos to 8712406899.

