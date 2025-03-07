HYDRAA Jurisdiction Likely to Expand up to RRR

Hyderabad: With the Telangana government deciding to expand the HMDA limits up to the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR), the jurisdiction of HYDRAA is also expected to be extended accordingly.

At present, HYDRAA’s jurisdiction is within the Outer Ring Road (ORR), with certain exceptions for key government properties, lakes and water bodies such as Osmansagar and Himayatsagar.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, a HYDRAA official said “The government expanded HMDA’s reach up to the RRR, but HYDRAA will continue to function within its existing ORR limits.” Sources said based on the government's decisions regarding a potential extension, HYDRAA’s jurisdiction could be brought in line with the RRR or even expand it across the entire state.

Currently, HYDRAA is working on protecting lakes and water bodies within the ORR limits, along with protecting government properties and public properties like roadways, parklands and pedestrian walkways.

HYDRAA is also the key agency for Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams, with DRF personnel also working with the city traffic police as HYDRAA Traffic Volunteers. Moreover, they also undertake enforcement and vigilance department works, and recently Chief Minister Revanth Reddy gave HYDRAA additional responsibilities of curbing sand smuggling in Hyderabad.