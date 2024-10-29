HYDRAA Is a Blackmailing Unit: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Monday called HYDRAA a “blackmailing organisation” let loose on the people by the Congress government, and reiterated that his party would stand by those affected by the agency’s actions.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the family of Buchchamma, a 52-year-old woman in Nalla Cheruvu area of Kukatpally, who allegedly died by suicide over fears that her house would be demolished by HYDRAA. Rama Rao assured that the BRS will assist the bereaved family.

“People are watching every move of the government and the Chief Minister. Buchchamma’s death is not a suicide but a murder by the state government. Our party will stand with the family to whom we have also provided some financial assistance. It is time people revolt against this government,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rao also met Vedasri, a child whose house was also among those demolished after which she had complained that she was not allowed to collect her school books and water bottle among other things. Rao gifted her a new school bag, notebooks and a water bottle along with similar gifts to some other children in the area.

He said an atmosphere of fear has been created among the poor in the city that their homes will be demolished.

“Such is the fear that people are taking their own lives. Is there anything more tragic than such a thing?” Rao asked.

Severely criticising the Congress government for its attitude on demolitions, he said “for Revanth Reddy, law appears to be applicable only to the poor but not to the rich like his brother, who too has his house in the full tank level of a water body but only received notices. The houses of the poor are demolished without even as much as a warning.”

