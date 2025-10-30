HYDRAA Helps Reclaim ₹111 Crore Public Land in Rangareddy

Hyderabad:HYDRAA on Thursday assisted local authorities in reclaiming public land valued at more than ₹111 crore in Rangareddy district, including a 976-square-yard park and 1.28-acre government site that had been encroached using forged documents. The operation covered Shastripuram Colony in Mylar Devpalli and Jillelguda village.

HYDRAA teams worked alongside revenue and GHMC officials, verifying layout records and securing the reclaimed parcels with fencing and signage marking them as government property.



Residents of Shastripuram had complained that a designated park site in a 1996 Huda layout was being encroached upon by private individuals who allegedly produced fake ownership papers. After verification, officials confirmed the land’s public status and restored its boundaries.



In Jillelguda, encroachments were cleared from a 1.28-acre government parcel where sections of land had been allegedly subdivided and sold under forged pattas. The team removed the illegal structures and reinstated the original boundary markers.



Officials estimate the combined value of the reclaimed land at ₹111 crore, based on sub-registrar rates in the area. Residents welcomed the move, saying it restored long-protected public spaces.



HYDRAA officials said the reclaimed sites will remain under watch to prevent future encroachments, and coordination with local authorities will continue to protect public assets.







IIPH, Divi’s join hands for child health



Hyderabad:To improve child health and early development, the Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH)–Hyderabad, which is transitioning into the PHFI Institute of Public Health Sciences (Deemed to be University), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Divi’s Foundation for Gifted Children through its implementing arm, Varnam Child Development Centre. The MoU was exchanged between Dr Pramod Gaddam, President, Divi’s Foundation, and Dr Rajan Shukla, Dean of Public Health Practice and Community Engagement at IIPH Hyderabad.



The collaboration focuses on early identification, assessment and intervention for children with developmental delays and neurodevelopmental disorders (NDDs). As part of this partnership, a capacity-building programme was launched for District Early Intervention Centre (DEIC) teams in Telangana in collaboration with ACCESS Health International. A two-day immersive workshop held on October 29–30 at the Varnam Child Development Centre trained DEIC professionals from Kothagudem, Asifabad and Bhupalpally districts.



Faculty from IIPH and Varnam led sessions on care-pathway mapping, developmental screening tools, role-based observation and simulation-based case discussions to strengthen multidisciplinary coordination and integrated care.



The workshop highlighted early detection, teamwork and parent engagement as essential components of child development. Officials said the initiative reflects a shared commitment by IIPH Hyderabad, Divi’s Foundation, and ACCESS Health International to build inclusive and responsive systems for child health and development — ensuring every child, regardless of background, reaches their full potential.







300 nurses to train in cancer detection



Hyderabad:Over 300 nursing officers and faculty from Hyderabad and nearby regions will receive specialised training in cervical and breast cancer diagnosis and care through a new tele-mentoring programme launched by the College of Nursing, AIIMS Bibinagar on Thursday, in collaboration with ECHO India. The initiative aims to build capacity among nurses in both government and private hospitals through digital learning and expert-led mentorship.



The programme is a major step toward strengthening oncology nursing and preventive healthcare in Telangana and across India, said AIIMS in a press statement.



The ECHO (Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes) model — developed by the University of New Mexico — connects expert hubs with healthcare providers across locations, enabling decentralised and collaborative learning. Through the AIIMS Bibinagar–ECHO hub, participants will attend weekly virtual sessions, interactive case discussions, and evidence-based modules to improve cancer screening and patient-centred care.



Dr A.S. Subathra, programme coordinator, introduced the initiative, while Prof. Subbaiah Shanmugam, vice-president of the Indian Society of Surgical Oncology (AARCC, Kancheepuram), delivered the first lecture on breast cancer.



Spanning 14 weeks, the programme focuses on early diagnosis, screening, prevention and management of cervical and breast cancers. Officials said the collaboration underscores AIIMS Bibinagar’s commitment to empowering nurses and advancing digital innovation in healthcare.



AP officials study TG liquor policy



Hyderabad:A two-member team from the Andhra Pradesh government visited the Telangana prohibition and excise department on Thursday to study Telangana’s liquor policy and its implementation. Guntur deputy commissioner Dr K. Srinivas and Palnadu DPEO Manikanthalu met Telangana excise officials at their Nampally headquarters to discuss policy frameworks and revenue models. Telangana recently collected around `3,000 crore in non-refundable application fees for liquor shop allotments.



Officials said while liquor traders in Andhra Pradesh are struggling with sales and profit margins under the existing policy, Telangana’s system has been more profitable for shop owners. The visiting team reviewed sales patterns, supply mechanisms and operational practices followed in Telangana.



The officers interacted with additional commissioner Syed Yasin Qureshi, joint commissioner Suresh Rathod and assistant commissioner Srinivas, seeking details on digital payment systems, software integration, and transaction monitoring at retail outlets.

Qureshi provided detailed explanations on the state’s excise management system. The officials said AP excise commissioner Sridhar Cherukuri has deputed multiple teams to study policies in Telangana, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra to help draft a new liquor policy for Andhra Pradesh.





Cyclone Montha batters TG dists

Hyderabad:Telangana continues to reel under the impact of Cyclone Montha, which has weakened into a low-pressure system but continues to dump heavy rain across the state. On Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red alerts for eight districts and flood warnings for at least 14 due to very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.



In Hyderabad, data from the Telangana State Development and Planning Society (TGDPS) showed Musheerabad recorded 40.5 mm of rainfall, while Maredpally and Boudhanagar logged 39 mm and 38.5 mm, respectively, triggering flooding and traffic snarls across the city.



The tri-cities of Hanumakonda, Warangal and Kazipet witnessed exceptionally heavy rainfall, with some stations recording over 400 mm in 13 hours. Roads turned into rivers, drains overflowed, and low-lying areas were inundated. Rail and road services were badly hit. The South Central Railway cancelled 139 trains and diverted 29 as floodwaters inundated tracks near Dornakal–Mahabubabad and adjoining corridors.



In agrarian districts such as Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda, farmers reported flattened paddy fields and crop losses. The agriculture department estimated that tens of thousands of acres were damaged in rain-hit zones.



Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy cancelled his planned aerial inspection due to weather conditions and directed the deployment of HYDRAA and SDRF teams for rescue and relief. He instructed officials to intensify relief operations and set up toll-free help cells in district collectorates and the State Command Centre.



As the system moves away and the northeast monsoon sets in, the disaster management department has moved into high alert. The IMD forecast heavy rain and thunderstorms with gusts up to 40 km/h through Friday. Authorities have advised residents to avoid non-essential travel, evacuate low-lying areas, and follow official advisories.

