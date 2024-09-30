 Top
HYDRAA has nothing to do with demolitions on Musi: AV Ranganath

HYDRAA has nothing to do with demolitions on Musi: AV Ranganath
HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath.

Hyderabad: The HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath clarified on Monday that the agency has no involvement in the surveys on the Musi River and is not responsible for evacuating residents. He further stated that HYDRAA is not conducting demolitions or marking houses in the Musi catchment area. Ranganath also said that the Musi beautification project is a special initiative being undertaken by the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation.



