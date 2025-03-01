HYDRAA has no authority over private properties, rules HC

Hyderabad: Justice K. Lakshman of the Telangana High Court suspended the notices issued by a HYDRAA inspector, and clarified that the agency’s authority was limited to government roads, government lands, and other public properties. The judge was dealing with a writ petition filed by one M.A. Mokheem in connection with an alleged encroachment dispute and challenging the actions of HYDRAA in demanding revenue documents to determine encroachments. According to the petitioner, the notice was vague as it had failed to specify the period for which revenue records were required. A subsequent notice claimed that the authority had rights over open spaces, parks and roads within the layout. The petitioner contended that such a claim was invalid, as the land in question was under a pending civil dispute, and the notice was allegedly issued at the behest of Rajagopalnagar Association. The respondent authority defended its action, arguing that since roads were located within the petitioner’s property, HYDRAA had the authority to investigate based on complaints. After perusing the material on record, the judge ruled that the agency lacked jurisdiction over private properties. The judge relied on a GO of June 2024, which limits HYDRAA’s authority to government roads, government lands, and other public properties. The judge further noted that, since a civil suit was already pending, the association had no right to approach HYDRAA alleging encroachment within the petitioner’s compound. The judge held that HYDRAA cannot be used as a tool to settle private disputes and suspended the notice issued to the petitioner. The matter is posted for further adjudication.