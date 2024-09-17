HYDRAA guarantees Hyd’s future: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy vowed to reshape Hyderabad’s future through the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRAA). He expressed firm commitment to reversing years of environmental neglect and encroachments under the previous BRS regime while reinforcing the government's vision of a “Future State” for Telangana.

He was speaking at the Praja Palana Dinotsavam celebrations at Public Gardens, after hoisting the National Flag. Revanth Reddy also unveiled the Indira Mahila Shakti scheme, aimed at empowering women. The scheme seeks to provide Rs 1 lakh crore loans to 63 lakh women over five years. "Our goal is to create women millionaires, fostering financial independence for women and promoting inclusive economic growth," he stated.

On the necessity for HYDRAA, Revanth Reddy said, “The Hyderabad we knew, once known as the Lake City, has turned into a city of floods due to the reckless encroachments of lakes and nalas by the previous rulers.”

He criticised the previous BRS government for mishandling urban planning and allowing land encroachments that have led to increased flooding risks. “If we do not act now, the future generations will bear the brunt of our inaction. Kerala has already witnessed the consequences of environmental destruction through nature’s fury,” he said. "Such a tragedy should never befall Hyderabad."

Revanth Reddy said the HYDRAA’s mission was purely environmental and the body was established to restore the city's water bodies and remove unauthorised constructions from lakebeds and canals. He called on the people to unite to safeguard Hyderabad's ecological future. "HYDRAA is unstoppable, no matter the obstacles. I am not selfish, this is about preserving our city for future generations. My appeal to everyone is to contribute to this effort," he said.

The CM also addressed the criticism by opposition groups and land mafias, who he said are attempting to tarnish the HYDRAA initiative by emphasising concerns over the land rights of the poor. He assured that the government is working for the broader good of Hyderabad's citizens, with special attention to ecological balance.

Beyond HYDRAA, Revanth Reddy laid out his vision of promoting Telangana as a "Future State" on the global stage. "We are strategically branding Telangana to attract massive investments," he said, noting that initiatives like the foundation-laying of the Fourth City at Begari Kancha in Kandukur mandal on the city outskirts were aimed at positioning Hyderabad as a modern metropolis. The CM highlighted the Musi Riverfront Development Project and announced a significant push toward youth empowerment through the Young India Skill University.