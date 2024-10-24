HYDRAA, GHMC discuss tree protection in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) commissioner A.V. Ranganath held a meeting on Wednesday with GHMC and forest department officials regarding the protection of trees and an action plan for trees that are about to fall in the city.

The meeting was aimed at setting up zone-wise teams consisting of officials from GHMC, HYDRAA and the forest department to conduct field-level surveys for gauging the vegetative conditions in different areas in Hyderabad.

The officials have discussed the actions that need to be taken to stop the felling of trees and prioritising tree transplantation. They reviewed the Telangana Water Land and Tree Act (WALTA) in the meeting and discussed identifying dry and weak trees and removing tree branches that are causing inconvenience to traffic and are touching electrical wires in a scientific way.

They further reviewed the practice of tree transplantation and focused on precautionary measures to be taken to ensure complete plant survival. The HYDRAA commissioner emphasised the need to follow scientific methods to minimise the risk of tree imbalance during the entire removal process.