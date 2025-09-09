HYDRAA Gets 36 Plaints at Prajavani

Hyderabad: The HYDRAA received 36 complaints during its Prajavani programme on Monday. Commissioner A.V. Ranganath collected petitions, most of which concerned road, parkland and lake encroachments.

Several complainants alleged that public parks were being diverted for commercial use, while houses around lakes faced risk from drainage water flowing into them. A resident of Patancheru’s APR Praveen’s Luxuria said a temple had been constructed overnight on the layout’s 39-acre parkland and that when questioned, residents were attacked.

Members of the Gajularamaram Welfare Association in Quthbullapur reported that both sides of Chinna Bandham Lake were under encroachment, with attempts being made to drain water from the lake to dry it up. In Machabolaram, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, residents complained that Muthukula Kunta Lake had expanded from 4.62 acres to over 12 acres, submerging layouts nearby.

The commissioner assured action, directing officials to examine the grievances and take follow-up measures.

SCR reviews train safety across 6 divisions

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) conducted a review of train operation safety across the zone on Monday at Rail Nilayam. The meeting was attended by General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava and heads of all six divisions.

Srivastava stressed strict adherence to safety protocols in railway yards, particularly during shunting operations. He reviewed safety audits and special drives being undertaken in departments including engineering, signal and telecommunications, mechanical and electrical.

He instructed officials to identify deficiencies during inspections and ensure they were rectified at the earliest, reiterating that safety remained the top priority for the zone.

TGRERA fines JH housing society of Rs.18.5 L

Hyderabad: The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TGRERA) has imposed a penalty of Rs.18,51,255 on Jubilee Hills Co-operative House Building Society Ltd, represented by its president B. Ravindranath, for pre-launch and advertisement of a project at Manchirevula without registering with the Authority.

TGRERA directed that the penalty be paid within 30 days through a demand draft or online transfer to its fund. It further restrained the promoter from advertising, marketing, booking, selling or offering for sale any unit in the project until mandatory registration and compliance were completed.

The action followed a suo motu case that revealed the site, developed by Verdant Builders, lacked RERA permission. Allegations stated that the respondent had issued brochures marketing ‘Jubilee Hills 2 of 12, Phase IV,’ at Manchirevula, Gandipet mandal, Ranga Reddy district, without obtaining approval from TGRERA.