HYDRAA Finds Nala Encroachment In Thumkunta

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has found that the nala carrying floodwater from Devarayamjal Cheruvu and Pothaipally Cheruvu to Gundlakunta Cheruvu has shrunk from nine metres to just two metres due to encroachments.

HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath inspected several water bodies in Thumkunta Municipality from 10 am to 7.30 pm on Wednesday, following complaints received during the Prajavani programme. The narrowing of the nala was observed during the inspection.

Local residents complained that four colonies were being inundated due to the encroachments and presented videos of recent flooding. Officials said the issue arose after pipes were laid in place of an open nala, restricting the natural flow of water.

HYDRAA officials also inspected complaints regarding encroachments on Nallagandla Pedda Cheruvu and alterations to its outflow channels. According to a press release, the commissioner also reviewed complaints related to Aparna Construction during the Nallagandla Cheruvu rejuvenation works.

Meanwhile, the revenue department demolished eight illegal structures and recovered over 400 square yards of government land at Nemali Nagar in Puppalaguda, under Manikonda municipality. Each structure was built on approximately 60 square yards.

The demolition drive, carried out using heavy machinery, was conducted amid tight security provided by the Narsingi police.