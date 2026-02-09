HYDRAA Evicts Encroachers From Narsingi Park

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Monday cleared encroachments from a 3,000-sq. yd public park in Arunodaya Housing Society, Narsingi, located close to the sub-registrar’s office.

HYDRAA said the original layout reserved 6,078 sq. yds for the park, but nearly half had been encroached upon with unauthorised constructions. Of the remaining land, about 1,600 sq. yds was illegally occupied by a local individual, who had built a precast boundary wall and temporary sheds.

The park was part of a layout approved by the erstwhile Hyderabad Urban Development Authority (HUDA). Earlier, Narsingi municipality had removed illegal structures, but the encroachments resurfaced during the civic body’s merger with GHMC.

Following complaints from residents, HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath ordered a field inspection. Officials from HYDRAA, revenue, and municipal departments verified records confirming the land was meant solely for park use. On Monday, HYDRAA fenced the secured area, marked boundaries, and installed boards declaring the land reserved for a public park.