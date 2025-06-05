HYDRAA Doubles Tammidikunta Lake’s Size

Hyderabad: HYDRAA undertook the restoration of six lakes across the city as a pilot project. Thammidikunta Lake, Bum-Rukn-ud-Daula Lake at Shivrampally, Sunnam Cheruvu at Madhapur, Nalla Cheruvu at Kukatpally, Nalla Cheruvu at Uppal and Bathukamma Kunta at Amberpet are currently undergoing rejuvenation works.



Once plagued by encroachments, sewage and legal battles, Tammidikunta Lake in Madhapur has expanded from 14 acres to 29 acres following a major restoration drive by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA).The expansion reclaimed nearly 15 acres of prime land valued at over Rs 2,000 crore, where property rates reach up to Rs 3 lakh per square yard. The reclaimed zone includes land that once housed actor Nagarjuna's N Convention, demolished by HYDRAA on August 24 last year. The demolition triggered widespread controversy and ongoing High Court cases.

Tammidikunta is one of six lakes being revived under a HYDRAA pilot project. Others include Nalla Cheruvu in Uppal, Bum-Rukn-ud-Daula Lake in Shivrampally, Sunnam Cheruvu in Madhapur, Nalla Cheruvu in Kukatpally and Bathukamma Kunta in Amberpet.

Officials said the restoration not only safeguards the lake but also benefits the surrounding community and ecosystem. Stormwater drains have been diverted to prevent sewage inflow and measures are underway to allow natural rainwater recharge.

Strengthening of the lake bund is in progress. Post-restoration, the lake will feature a walking track, open gym, children’s play area and yoga zones. Native and herbal trees will be planted around the site to improve its ecological value.

“We are working round the clock to complete rejuvenation before the monsoon ends. Our goal is to protect the lake and let it fill naturally with rain,” said a HYDRAA official. Local residents are optimistic that the restored Tammidikunta will soon become a tranquil green space amid the city's bustle.



