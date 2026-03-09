HYDRAA Demolishes Praneeth Antilia’s Illegal Compound Wall

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Monday removed a compound wall in Praneeth Pranav Antilia developed by the Praneeth Group, in which Madhavaram Sandeep Rao, son of Kukatpally BRS MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao, is a key stakeholder.

HYDRAA officials said the action was taken after following due process and in accordance with directions of the Telangana High Court.

The wall had been constructed around the Praneeth Pranav Antilia group housing layout, which authorities said had blocked a 40-foot road between Mallampet and Bachupally. Because of the obstruction, commuters travelling from the Outer Ring Road (ORR) Exit-4 at Mallampet to Pragathi Nagar were forced to travel nearly eight kilometres instead of the shorter three-kilometre stretch.

With the removal of the wall, officials said that residents from several nearby colonies can now directly access the road through Mallampet village and Bachupally crossroads, reducing travel distance by about five kilometres.

HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath said, “As per the High Court directions to follow the due process of law, HYDRAA had issued notices to the Praneeth Pranav Antilia group housing layout to remove the compound wall built around the layout.”

He further said, “⁠Praneeth Antilia is not a Gated Community as per HMDA approved plan. There are no peripheral roads. For the past 12 years, this layout residents were enjoying the benefits of a gated community, despite theirs being a normal group housing layout.”

HYDRAA, on June 24 of 2025, had demolished the compound wall of Praneeth Pranav Antilia, after determining that the layout is not a gated community and cannot construct any wall along the perimeter of the layout.

Ranganath said, “After removing the wall, the Praneeth Antilia Society went to the High Court, and we presented our arguments before the court.”

Ranganath said traffic on the Mallampet-Bachupally road had increased sharply after the opening of ORR Exit-4, leading to severe congestion, and added that several colonies in the area had requested HYDRAA to open alternative routes to reduce traffic pressure.

Following discussions with HMDA and the traffic police, the agency decided to open the road passing through the layout. HMDA also began laying a bitumen (BT) road along the stretch, which officials said would be completed by Monday evening. “After issuing a speaking order on Friday, HYDRAA removed the encroachment today strictly following the court order”, Ranganath added.

Earlier in the day, residents of Praneeth Pranav Antilia protested against the demolition of the compound wall. Minor scuffles were reported during the protest as officials and workers began removing the structure.