Hydraa Demolishes Illegal Structures in Lingampally

Hyderabad: HYDRAA initiated the demolition of illegal constructions along a nala near HUDA Trade Centre in Lingampally. Local corporator Nagendar Yadav intervened, obstructing the demolition and confronting HYDRAA officials. He demanded that the buildings on the nala be spared and proposed nala development on lands belonging to Someswara Temple instead.

Endowment officer Bharati rejected his demand, questioning how violators could be spared for constructions on the nala. The demolition has been temporarily suspended as discussions between the officials and the corporator continue.



