HYDRAA Demolishes Illegal Structures in Kondapur

HYDRAA said it had reclaimed 36 acres of government land in Kondapur, worth Rs 3,600 crore, after removing encroachments and sheds from the land on Saturday. The demolitions came following Telangana High Court orders, HYDRAA said.

The court confirmed that the land in Survey No. 59 legally belonged to the government. Some private parties, citing Laoni Rules, had argued that they were granted temporary pattas (land assignment certificates) in 1961. Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka dismissed their claim to the land, stating that assignment would not arise as Laoni rules were not applicable within 10 miles of Hyderabad, which also covers Kondapur.

Several sheds, belonging to multiple businesses like vehicle cleaning stalls, electric moped’s charging and service stations, eateries et cetera, were removed by HYDRAA. Beginning the demolition works early on Saturday morning, HYDRAA cleared all the encroachments, raised a fence around the land and erected a board stating the land belongs to the government.