HYDRAA Demolishes Illegal Structures in Alwal Limits
On Thursday, three illegally built structures were demolished by Hydraa staff.
Hyderabad: Demolition of illegal encroachments was carried out at Chinarayuni Lake in the Alwal area of the city. Acting on local complaints, Hydraa officials took action against unauthorized constructions in the FTL zone. On Thursday, three illegally built structures were demolished by Hydraa staff. A minor altercation occurred between the builders and the officials during the demolition drive.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
