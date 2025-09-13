HYDRAA Demolishes Illegal Constructions on Board of Intermediate Land in Shamshabad

Hyderabad: Hydraa officials on Saturday demolished illegal structures built on 12 acres of land in Survey No. 217 of Shamshabad, Rangareddy district. The land was allotted to the Board of Intermediate by the government in 2011.

Officials said a private construction company had recently encroached upon the land and started building structures. Following a complaint, Hydra took up the matter and razed the illegal constructions in the presence of police personnel.



