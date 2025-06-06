 Top
HYDRAA Demolishes Drainage Line Encroachments In Begumpet

DC Web Desk
6 Jun 2025 11:16 AM IST

The drainage line, which was originally meant to be 70 feet wide, had been reduced to a mere 15 feet due to encroachments

HYDRAA demolishing drainage line encroachments in Begumpet, Hyderabad. (Photo: Pratyush)
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) demolished drainage line encroachments in Begumpet on Friday.
The drainage line, which was originally meant to be 70 feet wide, had been reduced to a mere 15 feet due to encroachments.
After receiving several complaints from residents regarding frequent flooding, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath conducted a field inspection, following which the encroachments were razed.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
