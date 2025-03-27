Hydraa demolishes box cricket court constructed on road in Badangpet

Hyderabad: Hydraa demolished a box cricket court at Boyapally enclave in Badangpet Municipal Corporation receiving loud applause from the colony residents.

Using earth movers, the demolition was carried out in the presence of the police. The police detained those who tried to stop the demolition process and shifted them to the police station.

The demolition was conducted in response to a complaint lodged by the residents stating the cricket court was constructed by encroaching the road. After completion of the demolition, the colony residents thanked the Hydraa officials for their timely action to clear encroachments from the road.