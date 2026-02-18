HYDRAA Cracks The Whip: Hostels Told To Fix Fire Safety Lapses Ahead Of Summer

Hyderabad: Overcrowded rooms, absence of fire extinguishers, locked safety grills and limited exit access were among the issues noticed during recent inspections of hostels in Yellareddyguda and Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar, prompting the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) to convene a meeting with hostel operators on Tuesday.

HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath told operators that with summer approaching, basic fire safety measures cannot be overlooked. He advised them to install fire extinguishers in rooms and common areas, fix smoke detectors, ensure unobstructed escape routes and examine the feasibility of a second staircase or external evacuation options in multi-storey buildings. He also pointed to electrical safety and awareness on using fire-fighting equipment.

DC had earlier highlighted that several private hostels and paying guest accommodations in the city lacked safe exits and essential fire safety equipment.

At the awareness session, hostel representatives said they would comply with the suggested precautions. Senior HYDRAA officials and representatives of hostel associations attended the programme.