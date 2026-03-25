HYDRAA Cracks Down on Layout Encroachments in Patighanpur

Hyderabad:HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath directed officials to restore land in Anandnagar Colony, Patighanpur, to its original layout meant for roads and parks.

The direction came after he visited the colony following complaints from locals during Prajavani. Residents alleged encroachments and fraudulent creation of passbooks.



Plot owners said the layout, comprising 1,109 plots across 92 acres, was developed in 1980 with Gram Panchayat approval, while some plots even received LRS approval. They alleged that the layout boundaries were erased and the land was being shown as agricultural.



Following a complaint from Industrial Employees Cooperative House Building Society representatives, Ranganath directed officials to prevent new encroachments in survey numbers 996 and 997 of Beeramguda village in Ameenpur mandal and to erect fencing around government land.

The representatives alleged that encroachers had illegally sold 100-square-yard plots in the society’s layout. They said plots purchased by employees in 1982 were now being encroached upon and sought protection for parks and roads.

Ranganath also inspected the outlets of the Shambhuni Kunta tank in Beeramguda after residents complained of flooding. He directed officials to act against a construction firm that had blocked the nala outlet.