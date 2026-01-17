HYDRAA Commissioner Warns Encroachers: Strict Action for Dumping Soil in Lakes

Hyderabad: HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath warned encroachers of strict legal action if they dumped soil, silt or rocks into lakes and altered the boundaries of the water bodies. He was speaking after Inspecting Mella Cheruvu in Tellapur and Gandipet lakes, a park in Jubilee Hills Road No. 32 and the Bulkapur nala near Manikonda on Saturday.

Tellapur residents had complained to HYDRAA about encroachers dumping soil and silt into Mella Cheruvu, which led to Ranganath’s inspection of the lake. He ordered Raju Yadav, the person who dumped the soil, to immediately remove the material within 48 hours.

Ranganath also inspected the dumping at Gandipet lake, Osmansagar, and ordered Dr Khurshid, said to have dumped silt and soil, to remove it within 48 hours. The HYDRAA commissioner warned the encroachers that if they do not comply, police cases will be booked and legal action will be taken against them.

In Jubilee Hills, the commissioner inspected a two-acre park in Road No. 32 and observed that residents of two adjacent houses had raised a boundary wall around the park with private gates and constructed sheds for the watchman and cattle on the parkland. He instructed officials to remove the illegal wall and raise an official boundary, and open the park to the public.

He later inspected the Bulkapur nala in Manikonda and instructed officials to protect and restore the drain line. The nala takes rainwater from Shankarpally’s Bulkapur lake to Hussainsagar, via Khanapur, Kokapet, Narsingi, Puppalguda, Manikonda, Shaikpet, Tolichowki and Chintalbasti.