HYDRAA Commissioner Inspects Nallacheruvu

Hyderabad: HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath inspected Kukatpally Nallacheruvu on Sunday, where work on lake rejuvenation and installing of walking track, play areas and greenery expansion is going on. The lake, which was filled with garbage, construction debris and riddled with encroachments, was taken up for restoration and rejuvenation works by HYDRAA, along with Amberpet’s Bathukammakunta, Rajendranagar’s Bum-Rukn-ud-Dowla, Uppal’s Nallacheruvu, Madhapur’s Thammidikunta and Sunnamcheruvu.

Due to severe encroachments, only 16 acres of the Kukatpally Nallacheruvu was remaining. After HYDRAA cleared encroachments from the lake’s FTL and buffer zones, the lake was expanded to 30 acres. HYDRAA also removed the construction debris filled in the lake for decades, and increased the lake’s depth by 4 feet.

Officials said that the lake expansion works are completed, while the walking track, children’s play areas, gazebo and greenery expansion works are being undertaken. Authorities informed the commissioner that special measures are taken to ensure sewage from entering the lake. Ranganath instructed officials to install benches and medicinal plants, and complete the work quickly.

Three-day training programme for enumerators and supervisors commences in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A three-day training programme for enumerators and supervisors commenced here on Sunday for the Census 2027 pre-test which will be held in the GHMC’s Ramachandrapuram division, Thipparthy in Nalgonda district and Pinapaka in Bhadradri–Kothagudem district from November 10 to 30.

The pre-test will serve as a preparatory phase for the upcoming Census 2026–27.GHMC commissioner R.V. Karnan speaking at the session said that comprehensive and reliable census data was crucial for urban planning. "Quality census data plays a vital role in policy planning and development," said State Census Director Bharati Holikeri.

The Census would be one of the largest enumeration exercises in the world, and its success would depend on the meticulous and disciplined execution of the ongoing pre-test. Verification revealed that the task will be successful only if enumerators and supervisors carry out their duties with commitment and precision, and only then, final census will be accurate and credible.