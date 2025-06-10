HYDRAA Commissioner Inspects Begumpet Drainage Line Expansion

HYDERABAD: HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath and Secunderabad Cantonment Board CEO Madhukar Naik inspected the drainage expansion works at Begumpet, where the agency had demolished two buildings that had encroached on a huge portion of the channel.

Ranganath wanted the work to be completed in 20 days, by the end of June. He directed officials to maintain a 5-metre buffer for the nala, along with the construction of retaining walls on either side and clearing of trash and waste which gets accumulated there to avoid flooding of nearby colonies.

HYDRAA, on June 6, had demolished two buildings at Begumpet, which were built by encroaching on the drainage line. At places, only 15-feet of the 75-feet-wide drain was available.

Locals complained that 6 colonies get flooded every monsoon season due to the encroachment. After the demolitions of illegal encroachment of drainage lines, authorities began the expansion works of the drainage line.

Officials also inspected the drain at Chikoti Garden near Prakashnagar Metro Rail station. Authorities noted that the drain, which was supposed to be about 18 feet wide had been reduced to about six feet after encroachments.

The commissioner directed authorities to be prepared for the restoration of the drain. Apartment associations and local colony residents said they would support the line expansion. They said that widening the drainage line to its original width would allow smooth flow of floodwater.