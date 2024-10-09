HYDRAA Collaborates with Survey of India to Count Waterbodies in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) commissioner A.V. Ranganath and other HYDRAA officials held a meeting with Survey of India director B.C. Parida and superintendent Debabrata Palit on Tuesday to calculate the number of waterbodies in the city and understand their condition.



Officials examined the maps prepared by Survey of India in 1971-72, and discussed the number of ponds and drainage canals present in the city and their details.

Survey of India officials showed comparisons of the extent of the waterbodies previously and their spread now. Officials said a comprehensive report will be prepared on waterbodies in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Sangareddy districts with the details provided by Survey of India.

HYDRAA officials also stated that along with digitisation of the data collected by the Survey of India, the total area of the waterbodies, the length and width of the canals will be ascertained and a report will be prepared with complete details.

Officials are working to confirm the FTL and buffer zones of lakes in scientific methods, and will take steps to rehabilitate the ponds.