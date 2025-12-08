HYDRAA Clears Sri Chaitanya Techno School Encroachments

Hyderabad: HYDRAA removed encroachments by Sri Chaitanya Techno School from the Gangaram drain line, at Miyapur’s Madinaguda on Sunday. Authorities acted on complaints of the drain clogging up, having been reduced to three metres.

The Gangaram drain runs from Miyapur’s Patel Cheruvu, and was originally eight metres wide. Authorities said Sri Chaitanya Techno School had filled earth up to an extent of five metres, leaving behind only three metres for the drain.

Irrigation authorities filed a complaint with HYDRAA about the situation, and officials conducted a ground survey of the area and concluded that the drain has been encroached and landfilled.

Authorities on Sunday dug up the landfilled part of the drain line, and restored the full flow of the Gangaram drain line to its previous width of eight metres.

KNRUHS to Begin PG Medical Counselling in Two Days

Hyderabad: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) is set to release the notification to commence counselling for PG medical seat aspirants. Dr K. Ramesh Reddy the university’s interim Vice Chancellor, told Deccan Chronicle that the counselling would begin within two days.

Dr Reddy was appointed interim VC following the resignation of Dr Nanda Kumar amid allegations of several discrepancies.

Meanwhile, NEET PG aspirants expressed concern that they may lose out on seats under the all India quota as the second round of counselling had already begun and would conclude soon. “Many deserving candidates want to serve in government hospitals. We have emailed the National Medical Commission (NMC) and Medical Counselling Committee officials, but there has been no response. We are still waiting as officials assure us that counseling will begin in two days,” an aspirant said.

SCR to Run Special Hyderabad–Kottayam Trains for Sabarimala Rush

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) said it would operate special trains between Hyderabad and Kottayam to manage the extra rush of passengers and accommodate Ayyappa devotees heading to and from Sabarimala.

SCR will run a Hyderabad-Kottayam special on December 8, leaving at 9.50 pm, and a Kottayam-Hyderabad special on December 10 departing at 7.45 am. The train will consist of AC-III tier coaches, and will have stops at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalle,, Guntur, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Perambur, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem Junction, Erode, Tiruppur, Podanur, Palakkad, Thrissur, Aluva and Ernakulam town stations in both the directions.

SCR will also run special trains between Cherlapalli station and New Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin. The special train will leave on Monday at 9.45 pm, and the return train will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin on December 10 at 4 am.

SCR stated that the special trains are being brought to clear the extra rush of passengers and to accommodate the Sabarimala Ayyappa devotees.

TGSRTC Runs Sleeper Buses from RGIA to Chennai, Bengaluru Amid IndiGo Chaos

Hyderabad: The TGSRTC operated two sleeper buses from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), one each to Chennai and Bengaluru, to accommodate passengers stranded by IndiGo flights imbroglio. Both services departed at about 4.30 pm on Saturday. Each ticket to Chennai was priced at Rs.2,110 and to Bengaluru Rs.1,670 per person.

Hyderabad: The New York Telangana Telugu Association (NYTTA) elected Ravinder Kodela as its president for 2026. NYTTA was formed six years ago by Telugu community members in New York. The committee, led by Dr Kodela, stated that they planned to organise more social and cultural programmes in the coming year. Members also paid tribute to the late poet Ande Sri, and thanked the outgoing committee. The event was attended by New York Assembly member Jenifer Rajkumar, prominent NRI leaders such as Pailla Malla Reddy, former and new committee members, and NYTTA members. Dr Kodela, a pharmacist from Telangana, has contributed to cancer-prevention drug research and is associated with leading medical institutes in New York.

LB Nagar Runners to Host East Hyderabad Half Marathon on December 28

Hyderabad: The LB Nagar Runners Group will host the East Hyderabad Half Marathon on December 28 to promote health and fitness. This year’s run will start from Unicent School in Vanasthali Hills, pass through the hill layout, the nursery junction and Kuntloor village. The categories include 5K, 10K, 16K and 21K, and the organisers expect over 2,000 participants.

In the run-up to the event, the group held a blood donation camp on Sunday and CPR training sessions for volunteers. A ‘Tree for Tee’ initiative will allow runners to sponsor saplings, which will be planted and geo-tagged at the Mansoorabad Peddacheruvu building.

An old-items collection drive will also be conducted, with donations given to the needy. Participants will receive a bib, T-shirt, breakfast, finisher medal and goodie bag.