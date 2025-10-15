HYDRAA Clears Encroachments in Rajendranagar, Recovers Land Worth ₹139 Crore

Hyderabad: HYDRAA on Wednesday removed large-scale encroachments in Rajendranagar mandal, reclaiming valuable government land.

According to officials, Hydraa cleared illegal structures from four park areas in Janachaitanya Layout Phases I and II located in Budwel–Upparapally villages. The recovered land measures 19,878 square yards, valued at over ₹139 crore.

Residents had lodged complaints with Hydera stating that the designated park areas in the HUDA-approved Janachaitanya Layout were being encroached upon. Following a joint inspection with Revenue and Municipal authorities, the task force confirmed the encroachments.

During the operation, Hydraa demolished illegal sheds, compound walls, and rooms built over plots measuring 3,000, 1,000, and 500 square yards each.

After clearing the encroachments, fencing work was immediately initiated to protect the reclaimed park lands from future occupation.