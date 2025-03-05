 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

HYDRAA Clears Encroachments in Nizampet

Telangana
DC Correspondent
5 March 2025 12:58 AM IST

Authorities had conducted an inspection and issued notices two months ago to the encroachers

HYDRAA Clears Encroachments in Nizampet
x
Shops, extra rooms, and extended structures were blocking roads and causing congestion, especially for school buses and emergency vehicles.

Hyderabad: HYDRAA removed encroachments at Nizampet on Tuesday, demolishing apartment ramps, plant fencing, and iron frame staircases built on roads in Balaji Hills and Indiramma Colony.

Shops, extra rooms, and extended structures were blocking roads and causing congestion, especially for school buses and emergency vehicles. Locals filed complaints with HYDRAA about the encroachment.

After inspecting the structures, authorities conducted an inspection and issued notices two months ago to the encroachers. There was no response and the HYDRAA carried out the demolitions.

“We fought for over two-and-a-half years to remove the encroachments, but no action was taken. We even approached the court which ordered the removal of encroachments. Multiple complaints to Nizampet municipal officials were filed, but nothing happened. HYDRAA’s response was immediate,” Balaji Hills Colony welfare association president Chiranjeevi said.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
HYDRAA encroachments encroachment-removal drive 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X