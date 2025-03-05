HYDRAA Clears Encroachments in Nizampet

Hyderabad: HYDRAA removed encroachments at Nizampet on Tuesday, demolishing apartment ramps, plant fencing, and iron frame staircases built on roads in Balaji Hills and Indiramma Colony.

Shops, extra rooms, and extended structures were blocking roads and causing congestion, especially for school buses and emergency vehicles. Locals filed complaints with HYDRAA about the encroachment.

After inspecting the structures, authorities conducted an inspection and issued notices two months ago to the encroachers. There was no response and the HYDRAA carried out the demolitions.

“We fought for over two-and-a-half years to remove the encroachments, but no action was taken. We even approached the court which ordered the removal of encroachments. Multiple complaints to Nizampet municipal officials were filed, but nothing happened. HYDRAA’s response was immediate,” Balaji Hills Colony welfare association president Chiranjeevi said.