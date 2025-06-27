 Top
HYDRAA Clears Drain Encroachments to Prevent Flooding in Saidabad

Telangana
DC Correspondent
27 Jun 2025 10:53 AM IST

Police personnel were deployed on-site to ensure security and maintain order during the operation.

Excavator at the demolition site. (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: Enforcement teams from the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) carried out a major anti-encroachment drive in Krishna Nagar, Saidabad on Friday. Illegal structures built over stormwater drains were demolished as part of efforts to mitigate flooding risks during the monsoon.

Police personnel were deployed on-site to ensure security and maintain order during the operation. The crackdown is part of a broader initiative to restore natural drainage channels and improve urban flood resilience across Hyderabad.


