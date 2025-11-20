HYDRAA Clears 450 sq yd Park Encroachment

Hyderabad:HYDRAA officials on Wednesday reclaimed 450 square yards of park land in Sai Ganesh Nagar, Karmanghat, after residents complained about illegal construction on the designated open space.



The layout, formed in 1979 with 176 plots, had earmarked the land for a park. Recently, a few individuals began constructing a room on the site and allegedly threatened locals who questioned them. Following complaints, HYDRAA officials inspected the spot and, after verifying records, confirmed that the structure was not registered with the sub-registrar’s office. A bulldozer was deployed to demolish the illegal wall and structure, restoring the land to its original purpose.



BTech student killed in accident

Hyderabad:A 22-year-old engineering student died after being hit by an autorickshaw trolley at Narkuda village in Shamshabad on Tuesday evening.



According to Shamshabad police, deceased Ramatenki Siddarth, a final-year BTech student at Vardhman Engineering College in Kacharam, was staying with his friends in a rented room in Narkuda. On Tuesday around 6.20 pm, he left his room on a motorcycle and was on his way to the college. Police said that around 6.35 pm, soon after he crossed a roadside hotel in Narkuda, the autorickshaw trolley coming from the opposite direction, and reported to be driven in a rash and negligent manner, rammed his vehicle head-on. Siddarth and his friend A, Rohith, who was riding a pillion, fell on the ground and sustained severe injuries.



Both were immediately shifted to a private hospital in Shamshabad for treatment. As Siddarth’s condition was critical, he was later moved to Kamineni Hospital in LB Nagar. He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at around 9pm on Tuesday.



Based on a complaint by Siddarth’s relative, police registered a case against the trolley driver, Shamshabad inspector K. Narender Reddy, said. Siddarth’s body was shifted to the Osmania mortuary for the post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway.



45-yr-old man dies by suicide in Mailardevpally



Hyderabad:A 45-year-old man died by suicide at Laxmiguda in Mailardevpally late on Saturday night, reportedly due to personal and family issues, police said.



According to Mailardevpally Inspector P. Narender, the deceased, Naushad, and his wife Khatun, both natives of Bihar, had migrated to Hyderabad and were living in Laxmiguda for several years. The couple has eight children — five sons and three daughters — and had been supporting the family through daily-wage work.

“As the family’s responsibilities grew, Naushad had been under considerable stress and had also developed a drinking habit. He had been facing personal and family-related problems for some time,” inspector Narender said.

Police said that on Saturday midnight, Naushad reportedly told his wife that he was unable to cope with the ongoing issues. A few hours later, he was found dead in his room.

His body was shifted to the Osmania hospital mortuary for post-mortem and a case was registered. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Driver booked for carrying 24 children in autorickshaw



Hyderabad:A viral video is in circulation wherein children were seen stepping out one-by-one from an overcrowded autorickshaw during the vehicle checking drive in Nagarkurnool district. Altogether 24 children were found crammed inside the vehicle, which triggered outrage and renewed concerns by the citizens over unsafe transportation of schoolchildren in the town.



“The vehicle carrying schoolchildren was stopped for checking. We were shocked to see 24 children herded inside the autorickshaw,” Kalyan, sub-inspector, Nagarkurnool traffic police, told Deccan Chronicle.



As per the Motor Vehicles Act, the permissible limit for an autorickshaw is 1+5 children or 1+4 adults. The errant driver was taken into custody and a fine of `3,500 was imposed on him under the M.V. Act.



“The driver was not carrying original documents with him. Besides, parents of the children were counselled and told not to send their wards to the school in an overcrowded vehicle. Warnings were also issued to the authorities of the school and they were told to abide by the road safety rules,” the SI said.



Speaking about the problems, child rights activist Himabindu said, “This was not an isolated incident. The road safety rules are violated often. We only do retrospection when a tragedy occurs.”



Parents depend on autorickshaws because other mode of transportation has become unaffordable for many. Schoolchildren are transported to school in an overcrowded three-wheelers in areas such as Jawaharnagar in Medchal district, she added.



PDS rice over Rs 10 crore seized



Hyderabad:Officials from the vigilance and enforcement department along with district civil supplies, raided Samrat Food Industries in Sangareddy district and seized PDS rice worth `9.47 crore. Shikha Goel, director general (DG), Vigilance and Enforcement, said, they conducted raids on Samrat Food Industries located at Kadpal village of Siragpur mandal in Vikarabad district and found 40,800 quintals of custom miller rice (CMR) worth `9. 47 crore. The paddy was possessed illegally and the rice meant for distribution through PDS was of the kharif and rabi season 2024-25. Similarly, the vigilance officials, acting on a tip-off, raided the Venkateswara Agro Industries located at Mardi village of Kalher mandal in Sangareddy district. Around 3,000 quintals of PDS rice worth `70 lakh seized during the raid. Officials shot off a letter to civil supplies department to take further action in the matter.



Man falls prey to scammers, loses 59 lakh in crypto scam

Hyderabad:A man working in a private company filed a complaint with Rachakonda cybercrime police, after losing `59 lakh in cryptocurrency investment scam. It began through a matrimonial website where a woman lured him to fall into the trap. The victim was contacted by a woman impersonating as prospective match-maker on the matromonial site. First, the woman scammer began communicating with the victim through WhatsApp call and eventually gained his confidence.



She then claimed that she was a reliable expert trading in cryptocurrency. The victim stated that he was directed to an online trading platform DEX Trading Corporation, which was suggested as genuine and legitimate.



Following her guidance, he logged on the website along with UPI IDs, banking details and others. The victim then purchased USDT on Binance and transferred it to the trading platform, DEX. Initially, the dashboard showed small profits, which tempted him to invest more.



The victim reportedly made 53 transactions through UPI payment gateways and bank transfers, amounting to `59.25 lakh. Each time, the website was showing growth in the investment, which enticed the victim to continue investment.



The victim realised that it was a trap when he attempted to withdraw funds. He was told that additional payments of `89 lakh was required as taxes before the withdrawals could be processed. When he refused, he was repeatedly pressured to make further payments and the platform began restricting his access. At this point, he realised that it was a scam under the guise of cryptocurrency trading.



A case was registered by the cybercrime police and a probe was launched.



Man dies by suicide, 2 held on abetment charges



Hyderabad:A man from Balajinagar died by suicide after allegedly being harassed, assaulted and forced back into alcohol consumption by two of his friends who had earlier been involved with him in petty offences.



Jawaharnagar police booked a case and remanded the duo to judicial custody.



According to police, deceased K. Sandeep and his friend Balaraju were involved in theft and other petty offences and even served jail term. However, post the release, Sandeep distanced himself from criminal activities and was working on rebuilding his life in a better way. However, this angered Balaraju who felt he was no longer cooperating with him nor accompanying him for drinking alcohol or for thefts.

Balaraju then got acquainted with one Harish and the duo routinely picked up the victim early in the morning and returned him home late in the evening. During this period, they allegedly pressured him to drink alcohol and discouraged him from going to work. The harassment continued for several weeks. The duo then confronted him at an open area in Sriramnagar Colony and thrashed him for not joining them in thefts and drinking sessions. The victim later returned home and informed his mother about the assault, stating that the two had been threatening to kill him if he did not obey them.

The prolonged intimidation and physical violence reportedly left him distressed. Sandeep inflicted injuries on himself and committed suicide. Though he was rushed to a hospital, he died on the way.

Based on a complaint from his mother, police registered a case and detained both accused. They were produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody. An investigation is underway into the circumstances leading to the suicide.

36-year-old techie loses Rs 1.3 crore in trading fraud



Hyderabad:A 36-year-old software engineer from Kondapur lodged a complaint alleging that he lost `1,34,68,788 to fraudsters running a forged trading app and a WhatsApp group that showed itself as stock-market advisory platform.



According to the complaint, he joined a WhatsApp group titled “Nuvama Wealth Stock Market Think Tank” on July 10, after coming across an Instagram advertisement. The group appeared to be moderated by an individual identifying himself as professor Ashish Kehair, who used three different mobile numbers. Within days, a woman calling herself ‘Tanishka Sanyam’ contacted him separately using multiple phone numbers, and he also received emails from support@nuvamatrading.com claiming that she would guide him through an 'institutional' trading process.



The victim was asked to download an app named NUVAPRO from the Google Play Store and was provided a login for what was described as a NUVAPRO institutional account. He told police that the app consistently displayed high profits, while the WhatsApp group circulated screenshots of earnings to build credibility and push members to invest more. He was informed that withdrawals would require a 20 percent commission and taxes to be paid in advance.



Believing the operation to be genuine, he began transferring money. He first deposited Rs 1,00,000 on July 24, and later transferred Rs 4,00,000 on July 29, a total of Rs 4,00,000 in three instalments on July 30, Rs 6,00,000 on August 6, Rs 25,00,000 on August 7, Rs 33,00,000 on August 18, Rs 10,00,000 on August 25, Rs 28,49,902 on August 26, Rs 10,00,000 on September 3, another Rs 10,00,000 on September 17, and finally Rs 2,18,886 on September 19. Each time, he was instructed to transfer money to a new bank account linked to an “app charge code”.

The victim said he was even shown an ‘IPO allotment’ of 1,53,207 shares of Bluestone Jewellery to induce further investment. When he finally attempted to withdraw funds on September 25, the app demanded charges again and stopped responding after the last payment. The trading app later showed a virtual profit of `10,49,70,773, which he now believes was fabricated.



He submitted details of 64 WhatsApp group members as well as all bank accounts and UPI IDs involved. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.