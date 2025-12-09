HYDRAA Clears 4 Acres of Encroached Agro Land

Hyderabad: The HYDRAA said it had cleared encroachments on land belonging to Telangana Agro Industries Development Corporation located in Moula Ali on Monday. About four acres of its 23-acre campus adjacent to Durganagar, Kamalabainagar and Babanagar colonies had been encroached

Following this Telangana Agros chairman K. Balaraju had filed a complaint with HYDRAA for action.

According to officials, a woman named Lavanya had created fake documents, divided the land into plots and sold more than two acres. Complaints were lodged with the Nacharam police station and she was taken into custody.

Additionally, a Telangana Agro employee named Raju was suspected of encroaching upon 1,200 square yards of the campus along with others. Another person, Mahendar, wa accussed for occupying 2,000 square yards of Telangana Agro land and constructed temporary sheds. Notices have been issued to all those involved.

With the directions from HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath, the team verified documents, confirmed the encroachments and demolished the illegal structures.

Officials stated that all the illegal constructions were removed and erected fencing around the industry. They also said no houses were disturbed during clearing encroachments.