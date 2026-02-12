HYDRAA Clears 145 Truckloads of Garbage Near Pragatinagar Lake

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has fenced a 1.5 km stretch around Pragatinagar lake on Wednesday in order to prevent garbage dumping and restore the water body.

HYDRAA has erected a fencing upto 10 metre high along the stretch. This step was followed after removing the silt from the lake recently with the complaints to HYDRAA from the local residents about the chicken, meat and fish vendors dumping animal waste at the lake causing severe stench.

Following the complaints, HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath directed the officials to clear the waste. Nearly 145 truckloads of garbage were cleared.

Further, HYDRAA said it is planning to take-up the development works soon, including measures to prevent sewage water mixing in the lake.

Removal of encroachments on both sides of the road connecting Pragatinagar and Kukatpally has eased traffic congestion and made commuting smoother, say residents. They added that clearing garbage along the busy road also reduced foul smell in the area.