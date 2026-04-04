HYDRAA Clarifies: No Action Against Houses or Vacant Plots in Old ULC Layouts

Hyderabad:HYDRAA issued a statement that it would not take action against houses or even vacant plots located in old layouts formed on Urban Land Ceiling (ULC) land. The agency made it clear that even unregularised vacant plots in such layouts will not face enforcement action.

The authority urged citizens not to believe rumours spread by individuals claiming that HYDRAA would seize the plots. The agency warned that such false information may be part of attempts to grab land at lower prices, and advised people to approach the HYDRAA office directly if they have any doubts.



HYDRAA also stated that it would protect areas meant for public use, such as roads, parks, and other community spaces shown in approved layouts. It emphasised that preventing encroachments on these lands remains a key priority to the agency.



HYDRAA cited the operations it carried out in Kondapur, where it removed encroachments only from parks, roads, and other public-use lands in ULC layouts. Rajarajeshwari Nagar, OU Colony, and Raghavendra Colony were part of these actions.



The agency also reiterated that houses built before its formation on July 19 of 2024 will not be demolished. HYDRAA said that this is being followed as per government decisions.





