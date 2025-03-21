HYDRAA chief warns action on lake encroachers

Hyderabad: HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath inspected Gangaram Cheruvu in Serilingampally’s Chandanagar on Thursday, reviewing illegal debris, silt and soil dumping in the lake. He stated that HYDRAA’s Lake Protection Committee guards will monitor the area to prevent further dumping.

Accompanied by HYDRAA officials, Chandanagar corporator Manjula and irrigation department authorities, Ranganath questioned irrigation officials about those responsible for dumping and whether legal action had been initiated. “In 2023, irrigation authorities filed complaints against those involved in dumping. Recently, our HYDRAA DRF Lake Protection Committee guards also filed complaints against offenders,” the commissioner said.

He warned of stricter enforcement against illegal dumping, stating that once the HYDRAA police station becomes operational, cases will be filed against violators. He also announced that Lake Protection Committee guards will be deployed at every lake to provide round-the-clock protection. However, Cyberabad police offered a conflicting account. Chandanagar police stated that while the irrigation department had filed complaints, HYDRAA had not submitted any.

On Thursday, police registered a case against members of the Ayyappa Temple Committee for digging a pit in the full tank level (FTL) area and tampering with the lake bed. According to investigating officer Anjaneyulu, an assistant engineer from the irrigation department filed the complaint, leading to a case under Sections 329(3) and 324(4) of the BNS and Section 3 of the PDPP Act.

Meanwhile, HYDRAA demolished an illegally constructed road at Masab Cheruvu in Turkayamjal. Authorities stated that real estate agents had encroached on the lake, dumping large quantities of soil and boulders to build a 300-metre, 60-foot-wide road. Officials said the demolition, which began on Thursday, may continue into Friday as heavy boulders need to be broken and removed.