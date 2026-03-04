HYDRAA Chief Visits Bachupally Fire Site

Hyderabad:HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath on Wednesday inspected the site in Bachupally where more than 22 furniture shops were destroyed in a major fire accident the previous night. During the visit, he interacted with shop owners and sought details about the cause of the blaze.

Traders told the commissioner that sparks from a nearby transformer led to a suspected short circuit, which spread to the temporary sheds housing the furniture stores. Officials said the exact cause of the incident is still under examination.



Addressing traders, Ranganath cautioned that with the summer season underway, people must remain vigilant to prevent fire accidents. He stressed that awareness of hazards and strict adherence to fire safety norms are essential.



“Inspections alone cannot prevent fire accidents. Strict compliance with fire safety guidelines by everyone should also be followed,” he said.



The commissioner noted that traders had spent years building their businesses and that a single mishap had reduced their property to ashes. He said the issue of compensation would be examined by the revenue department.



Ranganath also stated that the government had been requested to grant HYDRAA powers to act against establishments failing to follow fire safety norms. He further observed that some traders were residing in the sheds and that gas cylinders exploding during the blaze may have worsened the incident.

