Hydraa Chief Sets 2-Month Deadline For Restoration Of Lakes

HYDERABAD: HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath directed officials to ensure that the environs of Tammidikunta and Sunnam Cheruvu in Madhapur remain up to 4ºC cooler than the surroundings. He was speaking after inspecting the progress of works at the two lakes, and directed officials to complete the projects within two months.

The inspection came a day after Chief Minister Revanth Reddy made a surprise visit to Tammidikunta. Ranganath said the lake should be developed into a major tourist spot, offering a calm and refreshing environment for visitors given its proximity to the IT hub.

He instructed officials to ensure lush greenery around the lake so that temperatures in the area remained 3ºC to 4º C lower than surrounding zones. Development plans include a walking track, seating areas, parks and open green spaces.

Ranganath stressed the need to identify and secure all government land around the lakes. He asked officials to examine land records and act against encroachments, with specific attention to Survey No.s 30 and 31 near Sunnam Cheruvu. He directed officials to remove encroachments under high-tension lines and called for road widening near Sunnam Cheruvu.

Locals raised concerns about waste dumping near Tammidikunta, warning it could pollute the water. Ranganath assured them dumping would be prevented.

He also reviewed floodwater inlets from Borabanda and NRR Puram. Officials said a diversion channel to separate sewage and floodwater is ready but pending connection. Residents complained about unsafe road conditions due to the delay, and Ranganath promised resolution within two days.