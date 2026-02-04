HYDRAA Chief Orders Lake Clean-up

Hyderabad: Acting on complaints received through Prajavani, HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath on Wednesday conducted inspections and interacted with local residents at Kamuni Cheruvu and Turka Cheruvu.

Residents of Kamuni Cheruvu, located along the Bharatnagar–Khaitalapur–Hitec City road, complained about the spread of water hyacinth and the resulting mosquito menace. After inspecting the lake, the commissioner directed officials to immediately begin development works.

He also examined a graveyard land dispute between the Water Board and local Muslims, instructing HYDRAA officials to identify the extent of government land and install fencing.

At Shilpa Brundavan Colony in Kukatpally, Shamsiguda, the commissioner inspected a complaint alleging that an HMDA-approved layout had been altered and adjacent government land encroached upon to form a new layout.

Ranganath informed residents that Turka Cheruvu, adjacent to Bandari Layout in Nizampet, would be developed comprehensively. The 43.50-acre lake will undergo sewage diversion, silt removal and beautification works.

He also assured support for the development of Ellamma Kunta, located on Usha Mullapudi Road connecting Kukatpally and Jeedimetla. Additionally, he inspected the relocation of fish and meat shops near Pragathi Nagar Cheruvu and said development works there would commence soon.