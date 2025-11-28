HYDRAA Chief Inspects Papers in MLA’s Presence

Hyderabad:HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath held met with Jubilee Hills MLA Naveen Yadav, BRS leader Maganti Sunitha and members of the Sakkubainagar Mutually-aided Cooperative Society and Shaikpet village representatives over alleged encroachment of public property in the society land, graveyard land and the Bulkapur Nala.

Based on a complaint, HYDRAA conducted an inquiry into the alleged encroachment of society layout’s park and public utility land. Officials found more encroachments of the graveyard land and the Bulkapur Nala.



Commissioner Ranganat on Thursday inspected the documents and heard both sides. Shaikpet village representatives stated that the layout was designed on government land and said they were using the parkland for temple programmes, They alleged that the society members encroached on the graveyard land.



The Sakkubai society representatives explained that it was an official layout, and requested the commissioner to protect the parkland. The commissioner called for a deeper inquiry into the issue.



MLA Yadav and Maganti Sunitha requested the commissioner to ensure that no constructions or structures were raised on the lands designated to public utilities. The commissioner said that department officials will conduct detailed site inspections and will collect information.





GHMC Decentralises ADVT Permit

Hyderabad: The GHMC announced the decentralisation of advertisement and name board permissions. Citizens who want to apply for installation of signboards for commercial and trade establishments, can now avail permissions with their circle offices. Additionally, GHMC said that applications for advertisement and name boards must be given on the online portal advt.ghmc.gov.in

1,903 Units of Unsafe Food Items Seized

Hyderabad:Food safety officers conducted inspections on warehouses of major e-commerce firms, sealed three units and seized 1,903 units of unsafe food items, weighing 77 kg, and disposed of them immediately.

Food safety commissioner Sangeetha Satyanarayana warned that the government will take stringent action against food safety violations, stating that no company — regardless of its size — would be spared if rules are breached.



She revealed details of surprise inspections conducted on November 25 and 26 at 75 storage centres and warehouses of e-commerce platforms and collection of 222 food samples for laboratory testing.



Officials found expired food items, improperly labelled products, and violations related to storage conditions at several warehouses. Notices have been issued to all companies where lapses were detected.